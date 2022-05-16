Report: Chelsea Squad Shocked By Andreas Christensen Decision to Withdraw From FA Cup Final Despite No Injury

Members of the Chelsea squad were shocked to see Andreas Christensen leave the team hotel and withdraw from the squad ahead of the FA Cup final against Liverpool, it has been reported.

Christensen withdrew from the Chelsea squad in the morning of the FA Cup final before the Blues fell to defeat to Liverpool on penalties.

As per Matt Law, members of the Chelsea squad are believed to have been surprised and confused by the decision of their teammate.

The decision to leave the team hotel hours before the match and withdraw from selection for the squad, where he was set to start, has caused confusion amongst his teammates.

Christensen didn't report an injury but sources close to the player state that he had been feeling unwell and did not expect to be named in the starting XI.

Malang Sarr and Cesar Azpilicueta were the only two defenders named on the bench, with the Frenchman sent to warm up when Silva went down holding his knee.

Christensen is set to depart Chelsea and move on a free transfer to La Liga side Barcelona at the end of the season.

It is unclear as to why Christensen withdrew from the squad against Liverpool in the morning, with him expected to start the match ahead of Trevoh Chalobah.

The Dane featured against Leeds United just days before and it would be no surprise if that was his last match in a Chelsea shirt, having left the hotel in the morning of the FA Cup Final.

