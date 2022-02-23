Report: Chelsea Squad Surprised at Thomas Tuchel Selection Decision Since Champions League Final

There is some surprise within Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea squad that Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount are not getting regular starts together, according to reports.

This comes as Romelu Lukaku was dropped against LOSC Lille but Werner still did not start in the Champions League.

As per Telegraph Football, there is some surprise within Tuchel’s squad that Werner, Havertz and Mount have only started one game together since the Champions League final.

IMAGO / PA Images

The trio were Tuchel's go-to attacking line last season as the Blues looked impressive in transition.

However, since the arrival of Lukaku, chances have come few and far between for the trio to play together.

The only match which they have all started was against Leeds United, a win for Chelsea.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Lukaku was dropped against Lille, with Tuchel preferring a three of Hakim Ziyech, Havertz and Christian Pulisic.

Speaking on Lukaku's exclusion, Tuchel said: "Every game is different. The focus today was on intensity and a high-speed game. It was about hard work against the ball, off the ball and have intensive teamwork. Romelu struggled in the last few games a little bit to deliver that.

"Today, we went for three other players with Kai in great shape, very confident and giving a lot of work rate in high intensive metres for the team."

Next up for Chelsea is a Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, with Tuchel having a big decision to make regarding his front three once again.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube