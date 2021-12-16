Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Squad to Undergo Further COVID-19 After Positive Results Ahead of Everton Clash

Author:

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea squad are undergoing further COVID-19 tests ahead of Thursday's late kick-off against Everton in the Premier League.

The Blues have received three positive tests, which has put the match under threat.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, the squad are being tested 'currently' as they were in close contact with the players who have already tested positive for Coronavirus.

This comes after three players were confirmed to have tested positive, joining Mateo Kovacic in isolation from the squad.

Goal reported that the Blues' pre-match plans have been severely disrupted as Chelsea are the latest Premier League side to receive positive test results.

Tottenham's clash vs Leicester City has already been postponed on Thursday but no news has come out regarding Chelsea's fixture as of yet.

Read More

Tuchel was reportedly ready to include two of those players in his thoughts for a home date with Everton, but has seen his pre-match planning thrown up in the air.

imago1008532702h

It is also believed that Tuchel was made aware of the three positive tests on Wednesday morning but did not inform the press during his press conference in the afternoon.

If the fixture is not played tonight its is difficult to see where a postponed fixture could be rearranged and played as Chelsea are already playing up to three matches a week during a packed festive schedule.

It remains to be seen as to whether the clash will go ahead, but as for now it is under threat and Chelsea could return more positive tests in the coming hours.

imago1008573188h
