Report: Ben Chilwell Set to Start for England vs Albania

    • November 11, 2021
    Report: Chelsea Star Set to Start for England vs Albania

    Ben Chilwell is set to be handed a start by Gareth Southgate for England's clash against Albania on Friday night, according to reports.

    The 24-year-old was selected for international duty for the November internationals after an impressive run of five consecutive Premier League starts for Chelsea. 

    Three goals in October saw Chilwell collect a nomination for the Player of the Month award. 

    Now he is with the England camp, Chilwell is getting ready to face Albania at Wembley on Friday night in the World Cup qualifiers.

    As per the Mail, the Chelsea defender is set to start for the Three Lions who need four points to guarantee qualification for the tournament next year. 

    Chilwell be stepping out on the pitch hoping to continue his bounce back from the difficult summer he endured during the European Championships after not playing a single minute.

    "These are things that are going to happen to the majority of players in their professional career, where they have low moments, high moments," said Chilwell ahead of Friday night's clash. 

    "The way I try to look at it, I was disappointed that I wasn't playing in such a massive competition in England. I'd be lying if I said I wasn't disappointed.

    "But the way I was trying to go into the whole thing was that it happens to a lot of people in football. I just need to make sure I'm ready, I'll come through this stronger and better on the other side."

