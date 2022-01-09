Report: Chelsea 'Still Trying' to Recall Emerson & Prepared to Offer Compensation to Lyon

Chelsea are still trying to recall full-back Emerson Palmieri from his loan spell at Olympique Lyonnais and are prepared to offer the French club compensation for Emerson's return, according to reports.

The left-back has been linked with a return to the club in January since Ben Chilwell's season-ending injury.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are still trying to recall the defender during this window.

The Italian journalist wrote: "Chelsea are still trying to recall Emerson Palmieri as left back, [Thomas] Tuchel wants him. OL [Lyon] turned down first approach but Chelsea are pushing again - prepared to offer compensation."

The French club have recently refused to let Emerson return to Stamford Bridge but it was reported that he remains the Blues' priority to solve their left-back situation this winter.

With Chelsea prepared to offer a financial sum to bring Emerson back to the club, Lyon could be tempted into allowing him to return.

Everton's Lucas Digne has also been a mentioned target for the European Champions, with the Frenchman falling out of favour on Merseyside.

However, it appears that the deal is far from happening as Chelsea would rather recall Emerson this window.

Tuchel has confirmed that his side are looking to bring Emerson back to the club, speaking on New Years Day.

“I don’t want to lie. We are looking into the situation because we have now a new situation with Ben Chilwell," he said.

“One of the possibilities is a player we know and we love as a person, Emerson. But we need to check the details. We are discussing and reflecting and this will go on for the next days, maybe weeks.”

