Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea 'Still Trying' to Recall Emerson & Prepared to Offer Compensation to Lyon

Chelsea are still trying to recall full-back Emerson Palmieri from his loan spell at Olympique Lyonnais and are prepared to offer the French club compensation for Emerson's return, according to reports.

The left-back has been linked with a return to the club in January since Ben Chilwell's season-ending injury.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are still trying to recall the defender during this window.

imago1007905996h

The Italian journalist wrote: "Chelsea are still trying to recall Emerson Palmieri as left back, [Thomas] Tuchel wants him. OL [Lyon] turned down first approach but Chelsea are pushing again - prepared to offer compensation."

The French club have recently refused to let Emerson return to Stamford Bridge but it was reported that he remains the Blues' priority to solve their left-back situation this winter.

With Chelsea prepared to offer a financial sum to bring Emerson back to the club, Lyon could be tempted into allowing him to return.

Read More

Everton's Lucas Digne has also been a mentioned target for the European Champions, with the Frenchman falling out of favour on Merseyside.

However, it appears that the deal is far from happening as Chelsea would rather recall Emerson this window.

imago1002921918h

Tuchel has confirmed that his side are looking to bring Emerson back to the club, speaking on New Years Day.

“I don’t want to lie. We are looking into the situation because we have now a new situation with Ben Chilwell," he said.

“One of the possibilities is a player we know and we love as a person, Emerson. But we need to check the details. We are discussing and reflecting and this will go on for the next days, maybe weeks.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007905996h
News

Report: Chelsea 'Still Trying' to Recall Emerson & Prepared to Offer Compensation to Lyon

just now
imago1008826842h
Transfer News

Report: Ross Barkley Eager to Stay at Chelsea Amid Interest From Leeds

30 minutes ago
imago1008952605h
News

Callum Hudson-Odoi Heaps Praise on 'Amazing' Chelsea Debutant Lewis Hall After Man of the Match Performance vs Chesterfield

1 hour ago
imago1009014989h
News

Callum Hudson-Odoi Reveals What His Role Was for Chelsea in FA Cup Win Over Chesterfield

1 hour ago
imago1008973325h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Why He Was Confident Enough to Give Lewis Hall His Chelsea Debut

2 hours ago
imago1008972431h
News

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Reacts to 'Amazing Feeling' of Captaining Chelsea vs Chesterfield

2 hours ago
imago1009013138h
News

Callum Hudson-Odoi Gives Honest Review of Chelsea's 5-1 FA Cup Win Over Chesterfield

3 hours ago
imago1008930473h
News

Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Players for Focus Despite Their Lack of Game Time

3 hours ago