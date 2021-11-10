Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    Report: Chelsea 'Stunned' by Andreas Christensen Contract Demand Despite Agreeing Deal

    Chelsea were left stunned after agreeing a deal with Andreas Christensen as the Dane's camp made a shocking demand and 'changed the goalposts', according to reports.

    The 25-year-old's current contract expires at the end of the season and talks are ongoing regarding his future with the club.

    As per the Telegraph Sport, Chelsea had agreed a deal with Christensen before his representatives made a shocking demand.

    All parties had agreed on a five-year extension at the club, however Chelsea were left shocked as Christensen's camp delayed before stunning the Blues with a proposal to bring the length of the contract down to just three years.

    It is believed that negotiations stopped as both parties refused to back down from their positions.

    It remains to be seen as to whether Christensen will extend his deal but the Danish international has reiterated that he is happy at the club.

    “I do not know why everyone thinks it is a bad situation,” he continued. “I’m still happy and I enjoy playing football," he said.

    “Yes (Chelsea will have an interest in securing their player), but on the other hand, they also have a player who right now enjoys playing football and the coach shows him confidence.

    "There is no bad relationship, there is nothing.”

    Report: Chelsea 'Stunned' by Andreas Christensen Contract Demand Despite Agreeing Deal

