Report: Chelsea Suffer Blow as Mason Mount Leaves Club World Cup Final on Crutches

Chelsea have been handed a huge blow as Mason Mount has left the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium on crutches after the Club World Cup final, according to reports.

The English midfielder was forced off through injury, replaced by Christian Pulisic.

And as per Simon Johnson, Mount left the stadium on crutches.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

It is not clear as to the extent of the injury but the 23-year-old recorded the dressing room celebrations, and was even video'd dancing with Kai Havertz on the pitch after the trophy lift.

Therefore, the crutches could simple be a precaution for the time being as Chelsea will be hopeful of having Mount available in the Premier League next week.

The midfielder did not start the semi-final of the Club World Cup, after picking up an injury in the FA Cup fifth round clash against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

He featured from the bench before starting the final, which he could not finish due to an injury.

Thomas Tuchel provided an injury update after the match as he said: “It was in one of the first actions, he had a run at the back post with Cesar Azpilicueta. They fell and his opponent fell on his ankle and he hurt his ligaments badly. So we have to see.”

Chelsea face Crystal Palace next weekend at Selhurst Park before hosting Lille in the Champions League the following Tuesday.

Mount will be assessed and Chelsea will provide an injury update regarding their midfielder.

