Report: Chelsea Suffer Major Blow as Romelu Lukaku Set to Miss Four Weeks of Season

Thomas Tuchel could be without Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku for up to four weeks of the season due to an ankle injury, according to reports.

The 28-year-old was forced off in the 23rd minute against Malmo on Wednesday night as the Blues ran out 4-0 winners in the Group H tie in the Champions League.

Lukaku was taken out in the penalty box in the 19th minute which saw him win a penalty, but twisted his ankle in the process. It will now leave him sidelined.

The extent of the injury remained unknown after full time, but as per the Sun, Lukaku could now miss around three to four weeks of the season.

Lukaku will now get an enforced rest after Tuchel admitted the Belgium international has been 'overplayed' this season.

He could now miss their matches against Norwich City, Southampton, Newcastle United, Malmo, Burnley and Leicester City.

Chelsea will then face Juventus and Manchester United which Lukaku is reportedly expected to be fit for, but it will be a race against time if he is sidelined for the maximum four weeks.

Tuchel is adamant he doesn't regret his decision to start Lukaku against Malmo, which also saw Timo Werner sustain a hamstring injury.

"I don't regret it. It's not a muscle injury or because of physical fatigue. He is a little bit overplayed, this is my opinion and maybe I'm not even right. But this was a moment to give him confidence and let him play. I don't regret it, things like this can happen. It was bad luck."

