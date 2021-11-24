Report: Chelsea Sweating on Ben Chilwell Scans Amid Fears of ACL Injury

Chelsea are waiting to learn whether Ben Chilwell has suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage which could rule him out for the rest of the season, according to reports.

The 24-year-old was forced off in the second half on Tuesday night during Chelsea's 4-0 win over Juventus in the Champions League.

Tuchel kept his fingers crossed post-match as he confirmed the pain had reduced.

"He was in a lot of pain, now he feels a bit better," admitted the Chelsea head coach in his post-match press conference.

"We have an examination tomorrow to be a bit more precise and we hope for the best. Hopefully, we get away with fingers crossed, with not too bad news."

Chilwell is undergoing scans today, but the Telegraph report that his teammates fear it will confirm an ACL injury.

This could see the England international miss between six and nine months, all but ending his 2021/22 campaign.

Regardless of the result of the first scan, Chilwell is 'likely' to undergo a second scan to confirm the prognosis.

It will be disappointing and frustrating for Chilwell who has made his way back into the side as a regular after missing the early part of the season.

