Report: Chelsea Takeover Delays Due to Concerns Over Renovations of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea's takeover is being delayed due to concerns that the Blues' stadium, Stamford Bridge, is in need of renovations, according to reports.

Ever since Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government in early March, the west London side has been up for sale, with American merchant bank, Raine Group, accepting bids.

Now, with April coming to a close, the shortlist of prospective owners has been reduced to three parties, with one expected to be eliminated this week.

As per Daily Mail, the reason for the takeover being held up for so long is due to concerns over the future of Stamford Bridge.

It is no secret that renovations at the stadium are long overdue, and it has been a heated topic amongst investors, as each party attempts to secure their rights to the club.

Raine Group are requiring bidders to offer commitments on the future of the stadium, according to the Daily Mail.

A source told the newspaper: "Without moving the stadium, the sums don't work. They're private equity guys and want to make a profit in the long term. No matter how glamorous the trophies are, the sums don't work without moving the stadium if the deal is for £2.5bn"

The value of the bids are expected to drop should bidders be forced to guarantee renovations of the stadium in their final proposals.

As the takeover process drags on, the future of the club and its stadium are likely to take precedence over merely the highest bidder.

