Report: Chelsea target Ousmane Dembele allowed to leave Barcelona in the summer for £85M

Matt Debono

Barcelona are willing to let winger Ousmane Dembele leave the club at a cut-price after three years in Spain in the summer. 

The 22-year-old has suffered from multiple injuries following his £120 million move from Borussia Dortmund, which has seen Dembele only feature for the Spanish giants on 79 occasions, scoring 19 times. 

But it appears that Barcelona are ready to cut their losses on the injury prone winger in the summer, and will allow him to depart.

A report from El Desmarque in Spain suggests that they will allow the Frenchman to leave for £85 million, a cut-price of what they paid for him three years ago. 

Barcelona wanted to use the 22-year-old in a swap deal with Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain, however Dembele doesn't want to head to the Ligue 1. They are now willing to offload him to raise funds for Neymar's return to the Camp Nou. 

Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United , Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus are all reportedly interested in the services of Ousmane Dembele. 

WATCH: Frank Lampard discusses Olivier Giroud's Chelsea future, and a potential swap deal with Wilfried Zaha.

But with his history of injuries and fitness levels, Frank Lampard would be concerned with any potential signing who would cost a significant amount to acquire. 

However at a cut-price of £85 million, it could be a price worth taking with the ageing Willian and Pedro currently in the Blues squad. 

