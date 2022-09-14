Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Target RB Salzburg's Christoph Freund For Sporting Director

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Todd Boehly has reportedly zeroed in on RB Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund for the same tole at Chelsea.

Todd Boehly's reshuffling of Chelsea is already underway. A massive outlay during the summer transfer window was followed by the sacking of Thomas Tuchel and now, according to reports, the American owner is nearing the appointment of a sporting director. 

According to Matt Law and Sam Wallace, Chelsea have created a list of prime candidates for their next sporting director. High up on that list is Christoph Freund, the current sporting director of the Blues' Champions League opponent RB Salzburg. 

Christoph Freund

The Austrian is a major proponent of data-driven operations and Chelsea must decide if they favor Freund's specialties or would rather go with a candidate that can manage all departments of the club. 

Boehly plans to consult with new manager Graham Potter before coming to a final decision, which will be important given the possibility that Potter and the new sporting director will work together for the foreseeable future. 

Christoph Freund

Freund has turned down advances from Ajax in the past in favor of staying at Salzburg, though sources in Austria claim he would be much more susceptible to offers from Stamford Bridge. 

Chelsea sources have confirmed that the club has met with other European and domestic candidates, but it seems Freund is currently the primary target, with Boehly keen on appointing a sporting director before the break for the World Cup in November. 

