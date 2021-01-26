Report: Chelsea tell Thomas Tuchel to make Blues title contenders this season

Chelsea have told incoming boss Thomas Tuchel to make them title contenders this season, according to reports.

Tuchel, 47, will succeed Frank Lampard as the new Chelsea Head Coach after Lampard was dismissed by the club on Monday morning in a meeting at Stamford Bridge,

Chelsea released a statement on Monday stating that 'recent results and performances have not met the Club’s expectations'.

Owner Roman Abramovich also delivered a 'very difficult' statement on Lampard's departure, the first ever time he has done so on a managerial exit.

From left to right, Cech, Granovskaia and Bruce Buck all had a role to play in the handling of Lampard's sacking. (Photo by David Klein/Sportimage)

They've chosen Tuchel, the former manager of Borussia Dortmund and PSG, to take over the reigns at Stamford Bridge, which the players were informed of at Cobham on Monday by Marina Granovskaia.

And they've already reportedly set him a major task ahead of him being confirmed as the new Chelsea boss, which is expected on Tuesday.

As per a report in the Sun, Chelsea have given an order to Tuchel to make them title contenders this season.

Chelsea are currently in ninth place, five points off the top four, having lost five of their last eight Premier League games under the departed Lampard.

Tuchel could be in the dugout as early as Wednesday for their match against Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

