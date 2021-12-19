Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Thrown Into Chaos After One Further Positive Covid-19 Case Ahead of Wolves Clash

Author:

Chelsea have been handed a further blow to their squad numbers after another player tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Sunday's clash against Wolves, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel's side already have four confirmed cases within the squad - Ben Chilwell, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi are all currently isolating after testing positive earlier this week.

It was reported on Saturday after further testing that two further players had received positive results, but the extent of the crisis has worsened with another player, as reported by Chelsea insider cfcnewspage, coming down with the virus. 

imago1006809175h (2)

Read More

The game at Molineux on Sunday afternoon is, as it stands, set to go ahead however as per the report, one further positive case and that could all change. 

Further tests are currently taking place in the squad which will offer an indication as to whether or not the league clash in the west Midlands will take place. 

Head coach Thomas Tuchel is aware of the rules put in place by the league, but admits it's up to the league if they want to offer clarity and transparency on the Covid-19 situation.

He said ahead of the game: "If they (the Premier League) want to they can. It's not in my hands. Clarity is always good and transparency is always good in every subject. In this I know the rules now. I just read them and instantly forgot them because there are many of them - what happens if and when, does this need to happen? Stuff like that. There are rules and that's all I can say." 

