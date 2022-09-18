Report: Chelsea To Appoint Christoph Freund As Sporting Director

Having recently faced them in Europe, Chelsea appear close to securing the appointment of current RB Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund to the same role at Stamford Bridge.

According to Matt Law, the Austrian is now expected to become the Blues' new sporting director and this appointment will take place relatively soon, potentially before the upcoming World Cup.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

This development followed another round of productive talks on Wednesday while Freund's RB Salzburg side was in London to take on Chelsea.

Perhaps most importantly, this potential appointment has the blessing of new manager Graham Potter. It is imperative the Englishman supports this idea, given the likelihood that these two will work together for many years with Chelsea.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Boehly has discussed his desire to implement a multi-club model at Chelsea, something that Freund specialized in at Salzburg and will be hoping to emulate with the Blues, with the club already having sounded out clubs in Portugal and Brazil that may be for sale.

Freund himself is credited for uncovering Erling Haaland while playing in Norway. The stakes are a bit higher at Chelsea than they were in Austria, but he will still be looking to uncover future stars for the Blues.

