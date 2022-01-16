Report: Chelsea to Make Decision on Armando Broja Future This Week Amid Southampton Admission

Chelsea are set to make a decision over the future of Armando Broja at some point this week, according to reports.

The Blues striker is currently on loan at fellow Premier League side Southampton this season, where he has highly impressed.

He joined the Chelsea academy in 2009 and has risen up through the ranks at Cobham, making himself one of the club's hottest prospects.

According to The Guardian, it is yet to be known whether or not he is part of his parent club's long term plans.

However, the situation regarding the Albanian's future is expected to be made clearer at some point this week.

Southampton have recently held talks with the Blues over a possible permanent move for the 20-year-old, but the Saints are aware that there could be a lot of interest from other clubs should he maintain his impressive form for the remainder of the season.

The report also states that he may be given a chance in the Chelsea first team next season, particularly if their current attacking options continue to struggle in front of goal.

So far this campaign, Broja has scored seven goals and assisted a further one in 20 appearances in all competitions.

He spent the previous season on loan at Eredivisie side Vitesse, featuring 34 times and scoring 11 goals, before he was part of the Chelsea squad during pre-season in the summer.

Broja also became the first Albanian player to ever score in the Premier League when he netted against Leeds.

