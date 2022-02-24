Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea to Not Suffer 'Immediate Problems' if Roman Abramovich is Placed on UK Russia Sanction List

Chelsea will not feel financial impact even if owner Roman Abramovich is placed on the UK Russia sanctions list, according to reports in England.

The Blues owner was named by Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran among the list of Russians she believes should have their assets frozen and confistaced.

However, as per Sun Sport, this will not cause 'immediate problems' for Chelsea.

imago1008532517h

The report states: "So far there are no signs of that taking place, and sources close to Abramovich insist he has done nothing that would make him liable to sanctions.

"But even were it to happen, it is understood to be unlikely there would be ANY impact on Chelsea - at least in the short term."

Read More

Back in 2018, Abramovich's 'golden visa' was not renewed and he has hardly been in the United Kingdom since, having to watch Chelsea in finals abroad such as in Porto last year and Abu Dhabi in February.

imago1002915219h

 Chelsea could continue as a business, including receiving future broadcast money from the Premier League and Uefa - and paying out wages to staff even if Abramovich is placed on the sanction list.

This comes as there is pressure on UEFA to move the Champions League final from St Petersburg, and London has been discussed as a potential new venue.

In a statement, UEFA wrote: "Following the evolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine, the UEFA president has called an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee for 10:00 CET on Friday 25 February, in order to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions."

