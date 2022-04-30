Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea to Offer Reece James 'Bumper' Contract Extension Amid Real Madrid Interest

Chelsea are set to offer defender Reece James a 'bumper deal' to extend his contract amid interest from Real Madrid, according to reports.

Recent reports have stated that Los Blancos have made James a priority after scouting him.

However, as per 90min, Chelsea are prepared to offer James a 'bumper' contract extension to see him stay, with the new owners offering improved terms.

imago1011451013h

Todd Boehly's consortium have been named as the preferred bidder and will enter exclusive talks with Chelsea as they look likey to succeed Roman Abramovich, despite a late bid from Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The next owners will make James' contract renewal a priority, 90min states, as the defender is one of Thomas Tuchel's key players.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This will come to a boost to the head coach, who is already losing Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger at the end of the season.

imago1011394307h

The German boss has shown how important James is to him as, speaking after their 1-1 draw at Manchester United, Tuchel admitted he is surprised his team are as high as they are in the Premier League after James spent a period on the sidelines.

When discussing James' impact with Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Tuchel said: "You see the quality. You see what we missed over weeks. It is the story of the season. We miss too many key players for too long. Need to compensate. We do on a high level, full credit to the team.

"We are in top three and deserve to be there. It is quite the loss when you see performances like this and miss this for months. From him, Kova, N'Golo, Chilwell. Far too much."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011113884h (1)
News

Report: Chelsea Prioritising Todd Boehly's Bid Despite Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Late £4BN Offer

By Nick Emms45 minutes ago
imago1000467541h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Chelsea Must Put Frank Lampard Sentiment Aside to Pile on Everton Misery

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago0078499510h
News

Report: Broughtons's 'Celebritization & Popularity Contest' in Chelsea Bid Was 'Not Received Well'

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011158205h
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1011635307h
Features/Opinions

Player Profile: Chelsea Linked Josko Gvardiol

By Finn Williams2 hours ago
imago1010662128h
Match Coverage

Preview: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1011294961h
News

Report: Stephen Pagliuca's Chelsea Takeover Bid 'Lacked Clear Roadmap'

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago0043570709h
News

Report: Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Bid to Take Over Chelsea Has Received 'Serious Consideration'

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago