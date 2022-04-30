Chelsea are set to offer defender Reece James a 'bumper deal' to extend his contract amid interest from Real Madrid, according to reports.

Recent reports have stated that Los Blancos have made James a priority after scouting him.

However, as per 90min, Chelsea are prepared to offer James a 'bumper' contract extension to see him stay, with the new owners offering improved terms.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Todd Boehly's consortium have been named as the preferred bidder and will enter exclusive talks with Chelsea as they look likey to succeed Roman Abramovich, despite a late bid from Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The next owners will make James' contract renewal a priority, 90min states, as the defender is one of Thomas Tuchel's key players.

This will come to a boost to the head coach, who is already losing Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger at the end of the season.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The German boss has shown how important James is to him as, speaking after their 1-1 draw at Manchester United, Tuchel admitted he is surprised his team are as high as they are in the Premier League after James spent a period on the sidelines.

When discussing James' impact with Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Tuchel said: "You see the quality. You see what we missed over weeks. It is the story of the season. We miss too many key players for too long. Need to compensate. We do on a high level, full credit to the team.

"We are in top three and deserve to be there. It is quite the loss when you see performances like this and miss this for months. From him, Kova, N'Golo, Chilwell. Far too much."

