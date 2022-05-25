Chelsea are set to open talks with N'Golo Kante whilst fellow midfielder Jorginho is waiting to discuss his future with the Blues, according to reports.

The pair are both out of contract in 2023, with a decision set to be made on their future this summer.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea will soon open discussions with Kante as his midfield partner Jorginho awaits talks.

The Blues cannot currently engage in transfer or contract negotiations due to the sanctioning of Roman Abramovich, but with Todd Boehly's consortium set to take over the club imminently, discussions will soon be opened.

The UK Government have given the green light for the Chelsea sale to go through, issuing a licence to see the club finally be sold.

Therefore, contract talks will be held this summer as several players could depart.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has previously admitted that he wants the futures of his midfielders sorted this summer to avoid a repeat of the situation which saw Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger depart on free transfers this summer.

"Nobody wants that with big players and important players nowadays," the Blues boss said. "It's a wish as a coach that we solve this in the summer in any way, that we solve it and it's clear where the journey is and what the decision is. Yes, this is the wish.

"(If not) we have the same talks that we have had about Toni and Andreas. You just swap the names. We would talk about it through winter and then comes January, and then agents are talking to this club and the brother another.

"It would be nice if we can avoid it but at the moment it's difficult (because of the sanctions). But this should be the target for all of us."

