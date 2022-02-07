Report: Chelsea to Pay Damages to Four Former Players Amid Racist Bullying Allegations in 1990's

Chelsea have agreed to pay damages to four former Blues players after they had launched civil claims against the club after alleging that they were victims of racist bullying in the 1990's, according to the Athletic.

The Blues were keen to avoid going to a High Court trial with the case, will instead pay damages.

As per the Athletic, Chelsea will pay a six-figure sum to each individual affected by racist bullying in the 1990's.

The report states: "An out-of-court settlement was reached early on Monday morning — before a pre-trial hearing was due to take place at the High Court in London — after intensive talks between the two legal camps for the last week.

"Chelsea were so keen to avoid a High Court trial the club also took the unusual step of extracting themselves from their insurers' legal team, who would usually control these matters, to deal with the matter themselves."

Therefore, instead of going to trial, the Blues will pay each player a six-figure sum which has not been specified.

The trial was set to take place in March and last for five weeks, with 62 witnesses of some of the biggest names to work at Chelsea under Ken Bates' ownership.

The accusations were against youth team coaches working for the Blues during the 1990's, well before Roman Abramovich took over the club.

David McClenaghan, who represented the victims, said: "We are grateful for the extra time. We are pleased to let you know that a settlement agreement has been achieved between the parties. There is now no need for a pre-trial."

