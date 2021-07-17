Report: Chelsea Set to Remain With a Back Three in First Pre-Season Match

The Blues will stick with their tried and tested.

Thomas Tuchel's side are set to play a back three in their first pre-season game this morning as the Blues face Peterborough United at Cobham, according to reports.

Tuchel has relied on a 3-4-2-1 system since taking over at Stamford Bridge and seen much success with the system.

As per Football.London, the German is set to stick with the system as Chelsea face Peterborough in a behind closed doors match.

Tuchel will stick with a back three for the first match of pre-season Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

It was previously reported that Tuchel was considering switching from a back three to a back four for next season.

However, it appears that the Blues will line up with the same system that saw the club lift their second Champions League trophy last season.

A different side is set to be used for each half of the game as the returning loanees and first team players who did not feature at Copa America or Euro 2020 will play.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic, Marcos Alonso and Hakim Ziyech, amongst others, will feature for the Blues.

Chelsea face Peterborough in the first match of pre-season.

Chelsea F.C.

All the details

When: Saturday 17 July

Where: Cobham Training Centre (Chelsea Training Ground)

Kick Off: 11am (UK)

Where to Watch: The game will be played behind closed doors and won't be available to watch.

What's been said?

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson is looking forward to facing the Blues at Cobham, also confirming their travel plans for the match, as they trained at Cobham on Friday.

“It’s a game that has come at the right time for us. It will be a good test of where we are at. It’s obviously a big step up in standard. It’s a game against high quality players. I understand they will be using first team players so we will need to have our defensive shape spot on for a start.

“It also gives us a chance to get away for a couple of days. We will travel down on Thursday night, train at Chelsea on Friday and then play the game Saturday morning."

Chelsea will then travel to Ireland for a camp before returning to face Arsenal and Tottenham in pre-season.

