Report: Chelsea Want to Extend Christensen's Contract As Part of Ambitious Summer

The Dane has impressed under Tuchel and taken his good form into the European Championships.

Chelsea are keen to renew defender Andreas Christensen's Chelsea contract as part of their ambitious summer plans, according to reports.

Christensen was in fine form towards the end of last season, featuring in a back three in place of the injured Thiago Silva.

The Dane has carried on his impressive performances into Euro 2020, where his Danish teammates have nicknamed him 'Big Ears' due to Chelsea's Champions League win.

The Blues are keen to renew Christensen's contract after Euro 2020, as Goal report.

Andreas Christensen's Denmark were the first team through to the Euro 2020 Quarter Finals Photo by JustPicturesPlus/Just Pictures/Sipa USA

The defender was less than impressive during Frank Lampard's tenure at Chelsea, having limited game time. However, since Thomas Tuchel has taken over and reverted to a back three, the defender has put in top quality performances.

Goal continue to report that Christensen is gaining interest from elsewhere with AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain interested in the defender.

Previous reports have stated that Chelsea would wait until after the European Championships to renew the 25-year-old's contract.

The Blues have been linked with several central defenders this summer, including Real Madrid pair Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane but with Christensen playing so well, renewing his contract is a priority.

Chelsea are also set to offer Christensen's fellow defender Antonio Rudiger a new contract this summer.

The 'ambitious summer' that the club have planned will see Chelsea chase 'dream signing' Erling Haaland as well as offering the Dane a new deal.

Christensen's deal is set to expire next summer, but it is believed both the club and player are eager to agree on improved terms.

What has Christensen said about his future?

"I’ve shown that I’m here for the long run," Christensen told the official Chelsea website. "I’ve been here almost nine, 10 years now.

"I’ve never doubted my decision [to come to Chelsea] and I’ve always been here for the long run. I accept that the club sometimes changes managers, and that can make it hard to always be in the team.

"After the loan spell [at Borussia Monchengladbach] I came back and played a good amount and since then it’s been a bit in and out, but it’s nice at the moment to play back-to-back games and my confidence is growing with each game.

"There have not been any talks [on a contract extension] yet, but like I said, I’m in this for the long run and I always have been. I feel like this is my second home. Denmark will always be my home, but Chelsea will always be my place."

