Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Chelsea Ready to 'Throw Themselves' at Kylian Mbappe Alternative

    Author:

    Chelsea are believed to be interested in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to reports. 

    The Nigerian striker has scored nine goals in 12 appearances this season, making him one of the most prolific finishers in Europe. 

    It is thought the Blues hierarchy would be keen on making a move for him in order to bolster their options up front. 

    imago1007568274h

    Read More

    According to Catalan news outlet El Nacional, Chelsea 'will throw themselves at Victor Osimhen'. 

    The report also suggests that Real Madrid very nearly signed the striker, but the fee required to acquire his services was said to be too much for the La Liga side to pay.

    However, it is believed that the reported figure of €70 million is a price that the Blues would be able to pay in order to sign the 22-year-old.

    With Chelsea's attackers having varied performances in front of goal, the club may look to purchase Osimhen in order to improve their chances of scoring more often.

    imago1007445553h

    Romelu Lukaku returned to the west London side for a club record fee in the summer transfer window, and has so far scored just the four goals in his second stint in blue.

    Timo Werner, who had the most goal contributions in the whole Chelsea squad last season, has also failed to have a big impact on the team, with the German only netting twice this season.

    However, both have recently suffered injuries that have left them on the sidelines.

    Chelsea will next face Leicester City after the international break.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1007633015h
    News

    Report: Chelsea to 'Throw Themselves at Victor Osimhen'

    47 seconds ago
    imago1007862692h
    Transfer News

    Report: Why Thomas Tuchel Won't Make 'Great Offer' for Kylian Mbappe

    30 minutes ago
    imago0028502810h
    News

    'Great to See' - John Terry Praises Chelsea's Star Academy Products

    1 hour ago
    imago1007480507h
    Transfer News

    Report: Antonio Rudiger in 'Advanced Talks' With Real Madrid as Chelsea Exit Nears

    1 hour ago
    imago1007424301h
    News

    Romelu Lukaku Provides Four-Word Fitness Update Ahead of Chelsea Return

    2 hours ago
    imago1007861218h
    News

    'It Wasn’t the Result we Wished For' - Thiago Silva Reacts to Chelsea's Draw Against Burnley

    2 hours ago
    imago1007845549h
    News

    'We Played Good Football' - Kai Havertz Comments on Chelsea's Start to Season

    3 hours ago
    imago1006735834h
    News

    Chelsea Loanee Billy Gilmour Learns Major Norwich City Decision

    3 hours ago