Report: Chelsea to 'Throw Themselves at Victor Osimhen'

Chelsea are believed to be interested in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to reports.

The Nigerian striker has scored nine goals in 12 appearances this season, making him one of the most prolific finishers in Europe.

It is thought the Blues hierarchy would be keen on making a move for him in order to bolster their options up front.

IMAGO / Fotoagenzia

According to Catalan news outlet El Nacional, Chelsea 'will throw themselves at Victor Osimhen'.

The report also suggests that Real Madrid very nearly signed the striker, but the fee required to acquire his services was said to be too much for the La Liga side to pay.

However, it is believed that the reported figure of €70 million is a price that the Blues would be able to pay in order to sign the 22-year-old.

With Chelsea's attackers having varied performances in front of goal, the club may look to purchase Osimhen in order to improve their chances of scoring more often.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Romelu Lukaku returned to the west London side for a club record fee in the summer transfer window, and has so far scored just the four goals in his second stint in blue.

Timo Werner, who had the most goal contributions in the whole Chelsea squad last season, has also failed to have a big impact on the team, with the German only netting twice this season.

However, both have recently suffered injuries that have left them on the sidelines.

Chelsea will next face Leicester City after the international break.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube