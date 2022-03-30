Report: Chelsea to Wear Three Logo for Rest of Season After Government Reject Nike Proposal

Chelsea are set to wear the Three logo on their shirts for the remainder of the 2021/22 season despite the mobile-network asking for their logos to be removed, according to reports.

Following sanctions to owner Roman Abramovich, Three wanted to distance themselves from the Club which saw them request to have their logos removed from all shirts and Stamford Bridge.

A Three statement read: "In light of the government's recently announced sanctions, we have requested Chelsea Football Club temporarily suspend our sponsorship of the club, including the removal of our brand from shirts and around the stadium until further notice.

IMAGO / PA Images

"We recognise that this decision will impact the many Chelsea fans who follow their team passionately. However, we feel that given the circumstances, and the government sanction that is in place, it is the right thing to do."

However, Chelsea were unable to remove the logo from their shirts due to Government licensing and after talks with the Government, they will be sporting Three until the end of the season.

The Mail reports that all solutions for the logo to be removed have been rejected. The Government also won't let Nike print new plain shirts.

Alternative options which include (see below) were all discounted

White spray to paint over the logos - too messy

Covering the logo with tape - thin layer would be see through

Thick tape - shirts too heavy and potentially uncomfortable for the players

Three are reported to be resigned to continuing to be associated with the European and World champions.

Chelsea are back in action this weekend following the international break and play host to west London counterparts Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

