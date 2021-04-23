Report: Chelsea told they have to pay £260 million penalty fee for leaving European Super League

Chelsea will have to pay a £260 million penalty fee after leaving the European Super League, according to claims in Spain.

Following the decision to back the proposal on Sunday after agreeing to join on Saturday, Chelsea were the first club to make a U-turn, withdrawing themselves from the breakaway league on Tuesday night.

All clubs have come under heavy backlash from its own fans which helped the clubs to reverse their initial decisions, with some clubs offering their apologies to their respective fan bases.

Chelsea started the domino effect as all six English clubs withdrew on Tuesday. (Photo by Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez claims no clubs have yet left after not paying the penalty fee.

"Nobody has yet paid the penalisation fee for leaving the Super League. We are almost all still in this, they have not officially left yet,” said Perez on Wednesday to El Larguero.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was the catalyst for pulling the Blues out. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It was previously claimed Chelsea would lose £8 million in private equity stakes purchased upon joining the Super League, however fresh claims from Spanish outlet Voz Populi state that the clubs who decide to leave the Super League, will need to pay back £260 million, the figure they were set to receive from backers JP Morgan.

Chelsea told a supporters group on Thursday evening they 'deeply regret' their decision to initially join the Super League.

