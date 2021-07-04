Report: Chelsea Trigger Automatic Contract Extension for Tiemoue Bakayoko

Chelsea will extend Tiemoue Bakayoko's contract by a further year at the club, according to reports in Italy.

Bakayoko's deal at Chelsea currently runs until next summer, 2022, and he's been linked with a return to Italy following his loan spell at Napoli.

The 26-year-old is set to return to Chelsea this summer for pre-season and believed to be given a chance by Thomas Tuchel to impress when the squad return for training next week.

But Bakayoko has been linked with AC Milan who are showing interested in the defensive midfielder. But their efforts have been thwarted by Chelsea's latest movements.

Sipa USA

As per Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy, via Sempre Milan, Chelsea will automatically trigger the extension clause previously agreed to extend his contract until 2023.

Milan are also interested in Olivier Giroud who Chelsea have done similar with, in order to get a transfer fee for the Frenchman.

The Rossoneri, who have already signed Fikayo Tomori, had been hoping to sign Bakayoko on a loan with a view to buy deal or a 'low cost' permanent deal this summer due to his contract initially expiring next summer.

But now Chelsea look to have covered themselves in order to have more leverage in a deal to command a higher transfer fee.

Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

What has Tiemoue Bakayoko's agent said on his future?

His agent, Marco Busiello, confirmed talks had taken place with Milan in recent weeks.

“We had a meeting a few weeks ago with the Milan officials who are looking for a player in that position. This is a particular market, in which there’s a need to sell before buying. Beyond Bakayoko, I believe that many hits will be realised later because first the clubs have to place some players before taking others.

“It’s an idea, not so much Bakayoko, but Milan want to do something in that role. Baka left a good memory and he has a good memory of Milan. The Rossoneri have to do something in that position, so we had some normal talk that happens in these situations.”

Busiello then handed Chelsea an ultimatum which they have appeared to have acted on.

He added: "The problem is precisely this. There are two ways: either Bakayoko is loaned with a redemption obligation by 30 June 2022 or he must renew for another year with Chelsea. Otherwise the player must leave immediately and permanently.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube