Report: Chelsea Academy Stars Demoted to U16s Due to Not Signing New Deals

Chelsea have put three academy stars into training with the under-16s following a contract impasse, according to reports.

Tino Livramento made the Blues first-team bench towards the end of the 2020/21 campaign, while Lewis Bate and Myles Peart-Harris also have bright futures ahead of them.

But the trio see their deals expire next summer and none have agreed new terms despite Chelsea offering all three new deals at the club.

Lewis Bate on the ball for the academy. Chelsea FC

After Chelsea returned to Cobham for pre-season, Bate and Livramento were expected to at least be training with Tuchel's squad however due to their ongoing contract situation they haven't.

As per Adam Newson, Livramento, Bate and Peart-Harris were all forced to train with the under-16s despite a large academy cohort training with the first-team.

Chelsea will be hoping their tactic of demoting the trio to the under-16s while the under-18s are away in Scotland triggers the teenagers to pen new deals.

Livramento will be free to agree a pre-contract in January if no deal is agreed which could see Chelsea receive less than £500,000 in compensation, according to Newson's report.

Bate has been receiving lots of interest from the Premier League and the Championship and there are growing fears inside the club they could lose him.

