The Chelsea Foundation’s trustees are set to reject plans for them to have stewardship of the club, according to reports.

This comes as latest reports stated that Abramovich is now inviting bids for the club this week as he comes under further pressure over possible sanctions to his assets and finances following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian tried to hand over the 'stewardship and care' of Chelsea to the trustees of the charitable foundation to distance himself from the club, and to protect the Blues from any speculation and uncertainty.

But no deal has been agreed to transfer the stewardship over, with talks still ongoing.



And as per the Athletic, the Chelsea Foundation’s trustees are still minded to reject the plan for them to take over the ‘stewardship and care’ of the club

It is now understood that the trustees consider the initial proposal to be unworkable due to a consensus it is not legally feasible under the current constitution of the Chelsea Foundation., the Athletic states.

Therefore, the trustees are considering alternative proposals. The trustees are also not allowed to be involved in any potential salle of the club, and will have no say on potential bidders.

The trustees are as follows: Bruce Buck, John Devine, Emma Hayes, Piara Powar, Paul Ramos and Sir Hugh Robertson.

It was reported that several of these members could quit after 'at least two' raised concerns privately.

It remains to be seen as to what will happen in the near future regarding Abramovich's ownership of Chelsea.

