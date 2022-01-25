Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Trying to Convince Christensen & Azpilicueta to Extend Deals Amid Barcelona Interest

Chelsea are attempting to convince defensive duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen to extend their contracts at the club amid interest from Barcelona, according to reports.

The pair are out of contract at the end of the season and look increasinly like they will join Barcelona.

As per Standard Sport, Chelsea are still trying to convince the duo to sign contract extensions at the club.

imago1009092747h

The report states that Chelsea are 'determined' to keep hold of the duo and are continuing negotiations in a bid to avoid losing them for nothing in the summer.

However, with recent reports stating that Azpilicueta's transfer to Barcelona is 'done', Chelsea may have to accept that their captain will depart at the end of the season.

Read More

Back in December 2021, Thomas Tuchel was asked about Azpilicueta's future, revealing that he was not concerned about a potential departure.

"I don’t see any problem here. The situation between Azpi, me and the club is very clear. He is our captain. He has all possibilities to stay here as long as possible and become the legend he already is. He is a fantastic captain and a fantastic player."

imago1009370799h

Chelsea are reportedly upset with Christensen's representatives for their contract demands and now face losing the Dane on a free transfer.

Negotiations are said to be advanced between Barcelona and the defender, who could seal a deal before the end of the season.

However, Chelsea will try to convince the pair to stay as they face losing the both for free.

