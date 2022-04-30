Chelsea are not concerned about the rumours linking Reece James with a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid, according to reports.

It has been reported that the defender is a priority for Real Madrid after impressing against them in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final this season.

As per 90min, Chelsea are 'unconcerned' about the pressure from Real Madrid, who could look to secure James on a permanent transfer.

The report states that Chelsea are not only unconcerned by Real's interest, they are prepared to offer James a bumper new deal, with this being one of their priorities under the new ownership.

The new deal would ward off interest from Europe in the wing-back and recognise his standing as one of Thomas Tuchel's key players.

Speaking on James recently, Tuchel said: Would love to have two Reece James’ to have the problem (of best position) solved!"

The German then continued to discuss where he believes James would be best suited in the future, after recently playing on the right of a back three.

"It is 55% towards wing-back, 45% towards back three," he continued. "It depends how the opponent plays against us, do we expect a lot of possession, how is their structure for offensive transition.

"I am leaning more into that his very best position is wing-back where he is maybe more decisive, useful. It is more demanding. His next step is to be a regular, 50-55 matches player. From there we have to decide. Both positions are filled with top quality with him.”

His versatility and quality is leading to many interested parties but James will have a decision to make, with Chelsea hoping that he will reject the interest from Los Blancos and commit to the club.

