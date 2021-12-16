Report: Chelsea vs Everton 'Due to go Ahead' as Positive COVID-19 Results 'Not Currently Considered an Outbreak'

Chelsea's clash against Everton on Thursday is due to go ahead despite three positive tests for COVID-19 in Thomas Tuchel's squads, it has been reported.

The Blues reportedly registered three more positive tests on Wednesday morning, joining Mateo Kovacic in isolation.

However, as per James Robson of the Evening Standard, the match is still set to go ahead as the situation is not currently considered an outbreak.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The report states that 'at present Chelsea's game with Everton is due to go ahead'. There were positive cases recorded on Wednesday and none yet on Thursday.

If the Blues do not register any more positive tests, the game should be okay to go ahead as it would not be considered an outbreak.

Tuchel was reportedly ready to include two of those players in his thoughts for a home date with Everton, but has seen his pre-match planning thrown up in the air.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

This will come as a boost to Chelsea, who would struggle with a postponement as they have a packed fixture schedule.

It is difficult to see where a postponed fixture could be rearranged and played as Chelsea are already playing up to three matches a week during a packed festive schedule.

The Blues squad are set to undergo further COVID-19 tests ahad of Thursday night's match.

Tottenham's clash vs Leicester City has already been postponed on Thursday but no news has come out regarding Chelsea's fixture as of yet.

