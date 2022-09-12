Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Vs Liverpool Unlikely To Be Played

This Sunday's clash between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge is unlikely to take place as Queen Elizabeth's funeral nears.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A lot of games that are scheduled to take place in London this week are hanging in the balance due to the circumstances surrounding Queen Elizabeth's funeral which will be held next Monday.

According to the Mirror, Chelsea's Premier League match against Liverpool which is scheduled to be played the day before the funeral, is in doubt due to the lack of police officers available.

This news has raised the eyebrows of fans, with Chelsea's home tie against RB Salzburg tomorrow set to be played as the only London-based Champions League game this week, but Arsenal's home game vs PSV in the Europa League on Thursday has been cancelled, as confirmed by the club this afternoon.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Stamford Bridge Chelsea

Chelsea fans may have to wait until the New Year for their game against Liverpool

It remains to be officially confirmed what the final decision is on all of this weekend's upcoming Premier League games, but it is likely that with Chelsea's Liverpool clash in doubt, the league may follow suit in postponing the rest of the London-based games, including Arsenal vs Brentford and Tottenham vs Leicester City.

 Read More Chelsea Stories

Graham Potter
News

'I'm Honoured To Be Here' - Graham Potter's First Words As Chelsea Head Coach

By Luka Foley
Christian Pulisic Liverpool Chelsea
News

Chelsea's Premier League Clash Against Liverpool Faces Major Doubts Of Going Ahead

By Connor Dossi-White
Thomas Tuchel vs Southampton
News

Thomas Tuchel Releases Statement After Getting Sacked Earlier This Week

By Connor Dossi-White
Paul Merson
News

Paul Merson Shares His Thoughts On Graham Potters' New Role At Chelsea

By Connor Dossi-White
Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell
News

'A Lot of Big Egos' - Robbie Fowler Explains The Problems At Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Raphinha
News

Chelsea Summer Transfer Target Raphinha Explains Barcelona Decision

By Melissa Edwards
Billy Gilmour
News

Billy Gilmour's Move To Brighton Wasn't Just Down To Graham Potter

By Luka Foley
Graham Potter
News

Chelsea's Graham Potter Bids Heartfelt Farewell To Brighton Fans

By Melissa Edwards