Report: Chelsea Vs Liverpool Unlikely To Be Played
A lot of games that are scheduled to take place in London this week are hanging in the balance due to the circumstances surrounding Queen Elizabeth's funeral which will be held next Monday.
According to the Mirror, Chelsea's Premier League match against Liverpool which is scheduled to be played the day before the funeral, is in doubt due to the lack of police officers available.
This news has raised the eyebrows of fans, with Chelsea's home tie against RB Salzburg tomorrow set to be played as the only London-based Champions League game this week, but Arsenal's home game vs PSV in the Europa League on Thursday has been cancelled, as confirmed by the club this afternoon.
It remains to be officially confirmed what the final decision is on all of this weekend's upcoming Premier League games, but it is likely that with Chelsea's Liverpool clash in doubt, the league may follow suit in postponing the rest of the London-based games, including Arsenal vs Brentford and Tottenham vs Leicester City.
