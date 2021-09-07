Report: Chelsea 'Waiting' for Antonio Rudiger Decision Over Future

Chelsea are waiting on Antonio Rudiger to make a decision over his future at the club, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has less than a year remaining on his current deal and will be free to leave the club on a free transfer next summer if he doesn't sign extend his current contract.

Rudiger has been offered a fresh terms but has rejected them, with clubs across Europe monitoring his situation. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are among the clubs interested.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Rudiger is 'no closer' to signing a new deal in west London with his representatives 'barely touching base' with club director Marina Granovskaia in recent months.

Dean Jones of Eurosport now reports that Chelsea are now waiting on Rudiger to make a decision over his future.

Rudiger, who is currently on £130,000-a-week, is weighing up his options and is believed to want around £200,000-a-week if he is to pen a new deal.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Thomas Tuchel has told the Chelsea board he wants to keep hold of the German defender and to make extending his contract a priority.

Rudiger will be free to agree a pre-contract from January with foreign clubs if he still hasn't signed a new deal with the Blues before then.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube