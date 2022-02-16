Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Waiting for Cesar Azpilicueta Contract Decision Amid Barcelona Offer

Chelsea are waiting for captain Cesar Azpilicueta to make a decision on his future as he has an offer on the table from Barcelona, according to reports.

The 32-year-old's current deal at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season, with him yet to commit to an extension.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are waiting for him to make a decision as they want him to stay, however he has a contract offer from Barcelona to consider.

imago1009092727h

It has recently been reported that Chelsea have an option in the contract which allows the club to extend his deal without his permission, therefore he could stay no matter what.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with the Spain international, and terms of a two-year contract plus the option of another year have been reported to be put on the table to the Chelsea captain. 

Read More

Thomas Tuchel wants to keep hold of his club captain but the right-sides central defender has yet to make any decisions over his future at Stamford Bridge.

imago1009092747h

Azpilicueta recently said: "As I always said, I feel I have the trust and confidence of the club and now I am focused on every game. They are very tough games and I am enjoying the moment.

"Eventually the moment will come, but I am fully focused on hopefully getting as many trophies as we can and then we will see."

He completed the set as Chelsea lifted the Club World Cup and the Spanish leader could see this season as the perfect time to leave the Blues on a high.

