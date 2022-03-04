Report: Chelsea Want No Involvement in Super League as Barcelona, Juventus & Real Madrid Eye Resurrection

Chelsea, along with five other Premier League clubs have no intention of returning to the Super League proposal despite Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid wishing to resurrect the plans.

This comes after the European Super League was founded on April 18 last year and received huge criticism.

As per Telegraph Football, Chelsea are part of six Premier League clubs that have no intention of joining the Super League if it is founded.

Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid’s intention is that the proposal for the Super League would have 15 permanent members but could face difficulties as the Premier League sides do not wish to join.

The report writes: "From a legal point of view, it would require those Premier League six, as well as other founder members, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and AC Milan, to give their approval to such a major change. As things stand, the six Premier League clubs have no intention of returning to the Super League proposal that received universal condemnation at the time."

It remains to be seen as to what their refusal will do for the Super League proposal.

Chelsea faced heavy criticism for their involvement, with protests outside of Stamford Bridge leading to the club withdrawing from the proposal.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has also criticised the Super League, which would in turn replace the Champions League.

“Look, first they launched their nonsense of an idea in the middle of a pandemic; now we’re reading articles every day that they are planning to launch another idea now in the middle of a war," he said.

