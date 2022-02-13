Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea 'Well Positioned' to Sign Juventus Defender Matthijs De Ligt

Chelsea are well positioned in the race for Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt, according to reports in Italy.

The 22-year-old looks like he could be on his way out of Turin and Chelsea could make a move.

As per calciomercato.com, Chelsea are well positioned to sign the defender.

imago1009749984h

Previous reports stated that Chelsea were preparing an offer for the Dutch international.

Chelsea have been linked with the Dutch international many times now, and reports in Italy continue to mention Chelsea's name. 

Jules Kounde of Sevilla is a 'key target' for the Champions League holders, while Eder Militao has been linked in reports from Spain. Leicester City's Wesley Fofana is also reportedly being tracked. 

Read More

With his release clause at €125 million, a sizeable figure that could put the Blues off, Juventus could be prepared to lower their demands. 

imago1009750479h

The report continues that €75 million could be enough to convince Juventus into selling their defender.

However, his agent has set the price of €65 million, which could help Chelsea secure his services.

His current deal expires in 2024, meaning that Juventus could be tempted into a sale come the summer.

Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are all out of contract at the end of the season, and if either are to leave Chelsea could move for the Dutch international, who previously showed so much promise.

It remains to be seen as to whether the Blues will make a move for the elite defender come the summer window.

