Report: Chelsea Were Forced To Move Quickly For Graham Potter

The shock of Thomas Tuchel's sacking didn't last long for supporters with the announcement of his replacement coming out to steal the limelight just 24 hours later.

Graham Potter has earned the respect of all the managers in the Premier League these past three years he's had with Brighton, with the Englishman bringing a whole new dynamic to the Seagulls and instilling belief across the club as to what they can achieve.

Unfortunately for them, it meant that the most successful sides in the league wanted him for themselves, but it wasn't just them.

Potter celebrating with Brighton fans. IMAGO / PA Images

The Qatar World Cup is less than three months away and it is expected to be the make or break campaign for England manager Gareth Southgate, who fell one penalty shootout short of claiming the nation's first major tournament victory since 1966, during Euro 2020.

According to a report from Daily Mail journalist Rob Draper, Chelsea felt that should Southgate depart his position after the World Cup in December, Potter would be the 'shoo-in candidate'.

A lot of fans believed that Tuchel's dismissal was a bit premature, having only had played seven matches into the new season, but chairman Todd Boehly thought it was now or never if they wanted to secure their number one target.

Southgate shaking hands with Mason Mount after England's victory over Ukraine. IMAGO / PA Images

There is a lot of expectation on Potter from the new administration, and his journey begins next week in his first ever Champions League fixture.

