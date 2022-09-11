Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Were Forced To Move Quickly For Graham Potter

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Report: Chelsea Were Forced To Move Quickly For Graham Potter

Chelsea's new owners believed the former Brighton and Hove Albion manager was at risk of being swopped up elsewhere.

The shock of Thomas Tuchel's sacking didn't last long for supporters with the announcement of his replacement coming out to steal the limelight just 24 hours later. 

Graham Potter has earned the respect of all the managers in the Premier League these past three years he's had with Brighton, with the Englishman bringing a whole new dynamic to the Seagulls and instilling belief across the club as to what they can achieve. 

Unfortunately for them, it meant that the most successful sides in the league wanted him for themselves, but it wasn't just them. 

Graham Potter vs Leeds

Potter celebrating with Brighton fans. 

The Qatar World Cup is less than three months away and it is expected to be the make or break campaign for England manager Gareth Southgate, who fell one penalty shootout short of claiming the nation's first major tournament victory since 1966, during Euro 2020. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to a report from Daily Mail journalist Rob Draper,  Chelsea felt that should Southgate depart his position after the World Cup in December, Potter would be the 'shoo-in candidate'. 

A lot of fans believed that Tuchel's dismissal was a bit premature, having only had played seven matches into the new season, but chairman Todd Boehly thought it was now or never if they wanted to secure their number one target. 

Mason Mount and Gareth Southgate

Southgate shaking hands with Mason Mount after England's victory over Ukraine. 

There is a lot of expectation on Potter from the new administration, and his journey begins next week in his first ever Champions League fixture.  

Read More Chelsea Stories

Arsen Zakharyan
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Remains Interested In Arsen Zakharyan

By Connor Dossi-White
Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali
News

'We Have Your Back' - Chelsea Owners Spoke To Players In Cobham

By Melissa Edwards
Stamford Bridge
News

Report: Chelsea's Game Against RB Salzburg Is Still Scheduled To Go Ahead

By Connor Dossi-White
Graham Potter
News

News: Chelsea Will Back Graham Potter In The January Transfer Window

By Connor Dossi-White
Greg Berhalter
News

'It's Positive' - USMNT Coach Greg Berhalter On Thomas Tuchel's Sacking

By Melissa Edwards
Graham Potter
News

News: Graham Potter Takes Charge Of First Chelsea Training Session

By Connor Dossi-White
Tower of London
News

Report: Premier League Fixtures Could Be Postponed For Two Weeks

By Melissa Edwards
Graham Potter
News

Chelsea Owners Wanted a 'Risk Taker' To Replace Thomas Tuchel

By Melissa Edwards