Report: Chelsea 'Working on' New Deal for N'Golo Kante

Chelsea are 'working on a new deal' for midfielder N'Golo Kante, according to reports.

The midfielder's current contract expires in 2023 and the Blues are keen to secure his future at Stamford Bridge.

As per Standard Sport, Chelsea are working on a new contract for the midfielder.

Kante has been in world-class form since Thomas Tuchel's appointment as Chelsea boss earlier in the year and this has been recognised by the wider footballing world as the Frenchman was nominated for UEFA Player of the Year.

However, he missed out on the award to his teammate Jorginho, who won the Champions League alongside Kante before lifitng Euro 2020 for his country.

It was previously reported that Chelsea were set to hold contract talks with the pair, looking to secure their midfield for the future.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

Kanté, who has two years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, has sealed his status as one of the best defensive midfielders across the globe since he swapped Leicester for Chelsea in 2016.

The 30-year-old has taken his game to another level in recent years, and were it not for France's shock exit at the hands of Switzerland in the Round of 16 stage of the European Championships, the former SM Caen star was odds on to claim the prestigious Ballon d'Or award.

A contract offer has been in the pipeline for Kante for quite some time as it was reported back in June that Chelsea would hand the midfielder a 'long-term deal'.

