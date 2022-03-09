Report: Chelsea Yet to Receive Takeover Offer Which Meets Roman Abramovich £3BN Valuation

Roman Abramovich has received several offers for Chelsea but none have yet matched his valuation of £3 billion to sell the club, according to reports.

Last Wednesday on March 2, Abramovich confirmed that he would be putting the Club up for sale after 19 years as Blues owner following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale, inviting bids ahead of a set March 15 deadline for offers to be made before a review period of credible bids, however no bids have met his £3 billion valuation, according to ESPN.

Plenty of interest has been shown and several offers have already been made, including the Swiss-US consortium backed by Hansjorg Wyss and Todd Boehly, led by the latter, as well as Turkish businessman's Muhsin Bayrak.

Other interest from the United States and Saudi Arabia has been shown but it is unclear as to whether they have made a bid to the bank Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale.

ESPN state that Abramovich has received multiple bids for Chelsea but none have matched his valuation.

It has been reported Wyss and Boehly 'good spirits' and will now wait to learn their fate as they eye a Blues takeover.

However, other reports have stated that the consortium are unlikely to meet Abramovich's valuation and this could rule them out of the race.

Raine Group have stated that Chelsea will not rush into sale as they wish to find the right owner for the club.

“We are not going to rush anything. It is very important that Chelsea have the right owner to guide the club forward," CEO Joe Ravitch stated.



