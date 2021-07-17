Report: Chelsea Youngster Armando Broja Agrees Five-Year Deal

Chelsea youngster Armando Broja is set to sign a long-term contract extension, according to reports.

The 19-year-old underwent a successful loan spell for Vitesse last term, as he netted 11 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions for the Dutch side.

The Albanian has followed in the footsteps of academy graduate Mason Mount, who himself spent a season in the Eredevisie after emerging through the academy ranks in west London.

(Photo by Pro Shots/Sipa USA)

As per the latest information from The Athletic, Broja has agreed a five-year extension with Chelsea, which is due to be announced in the coming days.

It was reported recently that the forward would be part of Chelsea's first team in pre-season. He netted in the Blues' 6-1 win over Peterborough on Saturday as Thomas Tuchel's side enjoyed a comfortable win to get their pre-season underway.

Broja made his Premier League for the Champions League winners during his side's 4-0 win over Everton in March 2020, coming on with four minutes left on the clock.

He displayed his talent throughout his time at Cobham, and the club were keen to tie him up following his rise in the Netherlands over the past year.

What has Armando Broja said?

Back in March, the Albanian centre-forward reflected on training with the first-team, including forwards Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham. A taste of what is to come for the youngster.

“You can tell the tempo straight away. Everyone was at the top of their game. You learn from some of the best.

"You develop even by watching them. I learned how I can get past this defender or that defender. I’d watch things [Olivier] Giroud or Tammy Abraham did. We’d do a shooting drill and I’d pick up little movements."

