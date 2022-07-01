Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Youth Player Captains England Under-19 to Euros' Victory

Chelsea academy star Harvey Vale captained England Under-19 to European Championship glory as his side overcame Isreal 3-1 in the final. 

Vale, 18, captained his country in all four games of the competion and played the full 120 minutes of the final as two extra-time goals confirmed England's success. 

Harvey Vale

Vale made five first team apperances for Chelsea this season with all apperances coming in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. 

His debut came in the 2-0 victory away to Brentford in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup, Vale played 65 minutes as a Covid outbreak and injury crisis lead to Thomas Tuchel starting the 18 year-old. 

The young winger saw the majority of his football in the FA Cup as he made three apperances off the bench in the victories against Middlesborough, Luton Town and Chesterfield. 

Teddy Sharman-Lowe

As well as Vale, young Chelsea goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe was also apart of the England side that won the European Championships. 

The 19 year-old played one game in the tournament in what was only his second apperance for the England Under-19 side. 

Lowe spent the last six months of last season on loan at League One side Burton Albion in what was his first experience of mens football. 

