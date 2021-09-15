Report: Chelsea's Contact Offer to Antonio Rudiger Revealed as it 'Falls Short' of Expectations

Antonio Rudiger is no closer to agreeing a new contract with Chelsea as the Blues' offer of £140,000 a week offer 'falls short' of the defender's expectations, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has left than a year left on his current deal and could depart the west London side on a free transfer next summer.

As per the Telegraph Football, Chelsea are being made to sweat over the future of the German as he has stalled over the cllub's offer of a new £140,000-a-week deal.

It was reported previously that Rudiger would be 'happy to stay' at Chelsea if his wage demands were met, but it remains to be seen as to whether the club are willing to pay him any move than has currently been offered.

European clubs will be allowed to negotiate terms with the German in January ahead of a potential free transfer the following summer if Chelsea do not agree a new deal with Rudiger by the transfer window.

This has put Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid on 'high alert' as the European giants could look to bring Rudiger in for free after his impressive performances over the past year.

Rudiger has been on fine form since Thomas Tuchel took over as Chelsea boss earlier in the year and was shortlisted for UEFA Defender of the Year as Chelsea lifted the Champions League trophy back in May.

It remains to be seen as to whether the defender will agree a new contract with the club or look for a new challenge.

