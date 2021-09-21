Report: Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger Contract Talks 'Not Going Smoothly'

Talks between Chelsea and Antonio Rudiger over a new contract are not going smoothly, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has become a key member of the Chelsea side and defence since Thomas Tuchel's arrival at the beginning of the year.

He has made a superb start to the current season which saw him net Chelsea's third against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League.

But that provided a distraction on the more pressing matter of his future. His deal expires at the end of the season and no progress has been made over extending his stay at Stamford Bridge.

SIPA USA

Rudiger's next contract is set to be his final big one before the end of his playing career and he is holding out for a lucrative offer, and as of yet Chelsea aren't matching his demands.

He wants around £200,000-a-week and Chelsea are running out of time to tie him down.

As per the Standard, talks have 'not gone so smoothly' and it therefore appears increasingly likely that Rudiger could depart.

Rudiger is free to agree a pre-contract with foreign clubs from January if no agreement is reached before then. Real Madrid are the 'leading contenders' while Bayern Munich are monitoring his contract situation in the English capital.

SIPA USA

PSG have also been attributed with interest in the German defender.

Tuchel wants to keep hold of the centre-back but knows it's now down to the club, player and relevant parties to strike a deal if there is one that can be made.

He said earlier this month: “I hope that they find solutions, but it's not only between coaches and players, and what we wish for. And that's why it's between the club and the player’s agent at the moment.

“He's in the strongest league in Europe, in a big club, so not many reasons to change that. But in the end it's between him and the club, and that's in good hands.”

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube