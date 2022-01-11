Report: Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger Has 'Heart in Two Places' Amid PSG & Real Madrid Interest

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has his 'heart in two places' as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing the German international, according to reports.

The 28-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the season as he is free to talk with oversea's clubs regarding a move.

As per football.london, Rudiger's heart is currently in two places - Madrid and London.

IMAGO / PA Images

The report continues to state that Rudiger has dreams of only donning the white shirt of Real Madrid or remaining at Chelsea, dismissing interest from France.

This comes after reports that PSG have made a contract offer to the defender but this has fallen well short of his demands.

It is believed that Rudiger wants close to £200,000 a week, £60,000 more than Chelsea and PSG have currently offered, with both clubs suggesting a £140,000-a-week contract to the German defender

IMAGO / PA Images

This comes after Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Chelsea are still negotiating with Rudiger for a new deal.

He said: “I cannot predict the future. I don’t know if his representatives talk to other clubs. If you know so or assume so, fair enough. It is possible now because it is January and he has not signed yet.

"As I understand it, we are in communication with him. The club are in communication. He is aware of what I demand, how I appreciate to work with him. The level which he is playing is still super high and outstanding."

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the German, who has plenty of admirers but it looks like a straight race between Chelsea and Real Madrid for the defender.



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube