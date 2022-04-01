Report: Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi Considering Switching International Allegiance From England to Ghana Following World Cup Qualification

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is considering switching his international allegiance from England to Ghana after the African side qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 21-year-old has been out of Gareth Southgate's England plans for quite some time and could look elsewhere for national recognition.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, Callum Hudson-Odoi is considering playing for Ghana rather than England and could be involved in the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana topped Group G in qualifying, winning four, drawing one and losing one match as tehy ended on 13 points, level with South Africa.

Hudson-Odoi did not feature during the qualifiers as he has not switched his allegiance yet but is still eligible.

Despite appearing three times in competitive matches for England, a FIFA rule change in September 2020 allows players with no more than three caps to change their allegiance if those caps came before their 21st birthday.

However, he would not be able to play for the Black Stars until November at the earliest, as FIFA rules state that there must be a three year gap after the player’s final senior appearance before they can register for a new international team. This means he would be available for selection at the World Cup in December.

It was preivously reported that Hudson-Odoi is ready to make a switch if Ghana qualified for the World Cup, which they now have.

Hudson-Odoi's father was spotted in talks with Chris Hughton regarding the issue last month.

When previously asked about a potential switch, he said: "I don’t know. At the end of the day, we will wait until that time comes. At the same time, I’ve just got to focus on the club until we get that far."

The youngster has rejected call-ups for England U-21's this season and could be prepared to join the Ghana set-up, reportedly along with former Blue Tariq Lamptey.

