    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Chelsea's Change of Stance On Broja Revealed Following Lukaku Signing

    Author:

    Armando Broja was set to replace Tammy Abraham in the Chelsea side following his summer departure to AS Roma, but the arrival of Romelu Lukaku caused the Blues to have a change of heart, according to reports.

    The 20-year-old impressed in pre-season as many first team players were still yet to return following international duty at the European Championships. He scored against both Peterborough United and Bournemouth, and looked in with a chance to be with the squad for the 2021/22 season.

    Following the exit of Tammy Abraham to Roma, Broja was then 'earmarked' by Thomas Tuchel to replace him in the senior side, as per the Athletic.

    But as Lukaku's move back to Stamford Bridge was imminent, they had a change of heart over the Albanian. Lukaku arrived for a club-record fee and there was no room for Broja. 

    sipa_35590686

    He then ended up joining Southampton on loan for the current campaign and netted his first league goal on his full debut against  Leeds United last weekend. 

    Broja has been hailed by Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl and will be hoping to keep his place in the Saints side against Burnley after getting off the mark in the league. 

    "Armando had a slow start here, but I think he’s showed very quickly that he has some weapons he can use," Hasenhuttl told the media. 

    sipa_35593122

    "And because of the injury to Che it was the first chance to start and I think he grabbed his chance with both hands.

    "I think the last game showed that the attack was a little bit more dangerous for the opponent [than in previous matches], we had some very good chances created. Armando was one part of the attack, but also the other guys that played are doing a really good job.

    "There’s always another a good argument for giving another chance to play together and we will have a look at this before the weekend."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    pjimage (49)
    News

    Report: Chelsea's Change of Stance On Broja Revealed Following Lukaku Signing

    37 seconds ago
    sipa_35665801
    Match Coverage

    Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Norwich: Havertz & Hudson-Odoi Set to Be Handed Starts

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_34551511
    News

    Thomas Tuchel: Hakim Ziyech is Still an Important Player for Chelsea Despite Recent Struggles

    45 minutes ago
    sipa_35323871 (2)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise Upon Daniel Farke's Norwich Side Ahead of Chelsea Clash

    1 hour ago
    chelsea-fc-v-zenit-st-petersburg-group-h-uefa-champions-league (1)
    Match Coverage

    Preview: Chelsea vs Norwich City | Premier League

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35009443
    News

    Tuchel Confirms Lukaku & Werner Will Miss Next Two Matches vs Norwich City & Southampton

    1 hour ago
    pjimage (24)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Rules Christian Pulisic Out of Chelsea's Clash vs Norwich

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35009438 (1)
    News

    Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash vs Norwich City

    2 hours ago