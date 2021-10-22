Report: Chelsea's Change of Stance On Broja Revealed Following Lukaku Signing

Armando Broja was set to replace Tammy Abraham in the Chelsea side following his summer departure to AS Roma, but the arrival of Romelu Lukaku caused the Blues to have a change of heart, according to reports.

The 20-year-old impressed in pre-season as many first team players were still yet to return following international duty at the European Championships. He scored against both Peterborough United and Bournemouth, and looked in with a chance to be with the squad for the 2021/22 season.

Following the exit of Tammy Abraham to Roma, Broja was then 'earmarked' by Thomas Tuchel to replace him in the senior side, as per the Athletic.

But as Lukaku's move back to Stamford Bridge was imminent, they had a change of heart over the Albanian. Lukaku arrived for a club-record fee and there was no room for Broja.

He then ended up joining Southampton on loan for the current campaign and netted his first league goal on his full debut against Leeds United last weekend.

Broja has been hailed by Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl and will be hoping to keep his place in the Saints side against Burnley after getting off the mark in the league.

"Armando had a slow start here, but I think he’s showed very quickly that he has some weapons he can use," Hasenhuttl told the media.

"And because of the injury to Che it was the first chance to start and I think he grabbed his chance with both hands.

"I think the last game showed that the attack was a little bit more dangerous for the opponent [than in previous matches], we had some very good chances created. Armando was one part of the attack, but also the other guys that played are doing a really good job.

"There’s always another a good argument for giving another chance to play together and we will have a look at this before the weekend."

