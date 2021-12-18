Report: Chelsea's Clash vs Wolves in Major Doubt After Two Further Positive Covid-19 Cases

Chelsea's Premier League clash against Wolves on Sunday afternoon has been thrown into major doubt after the Blues recorded two more positive Covid-19 cases on Saturday, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel's side already had four players in self-isolation - Ben Chilwell, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi - on Friday, after the club confirmed their absences against Everton.

A large number of league games have been postponed this weekend, and Chelsea's Covid situation has worsened on Saturday.

As per Chelsea insider cfcnewspage, Tuchel's side have two more positive cases in the camp, both from players and not staff members, putting the trip to Molineux at huge risk of being postponed.

This leaves six Chelsea players with Covid-19 which could see the club approach the league to ask for a postponement in what was meant to be the final league match before Christmas.

Tuchel admitted on Friday that the lottery started on Saturday regarding cases, and his luck has struck, negatively.

"The lottery starts again tomorrow morning and tomorrow afternoon," admitted the Chelsea boss ahead of their scheduled fixture against Wolves.

Tuchel was asked over whether or not there should be more clarity over the postponements but insisted it is out of his control.

He added: "If they want to they can, it's not in my hands. Clarity is always good, and transparency is always good in every subject.

"I know the rules now, I did not get involved too early. I just read them and instantly forgot them, because there are many of them, what happens if and when. Of course there are rules and, that's all I can say."

