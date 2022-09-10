Report: Chelsea's Game Against RB Salzburg Is Still Scheduled To Go Ahead

Graham Potters' first job as Chelsea manager is set to be a Champions League fixture against RB Salzburg at Stamford Bridge.

The new manager was only appointed on Thursday when he was given a five-year contract with the Blues after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel only a day prior.

Potter's first game looked to be against Fulham in the Premier League but due to the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth The Second, all EFL fixtures around the country have been cancelled this weekend out of respect.

According to the UEFA website, English clubs competing in European fixtures are still scheduled to play in their respective competitions next week.

Potter prepared for this after continuing to train with his new team on Friday despite hearing the news of the Blues not playing on the weekend.

Chelsea will look to bounce back in this fixture after losing 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb last Tuesday which saw a poor display by Tuchel's side whereas RB Salzburg will look to top the group after drawing with AC Milan.

The 47-year-old will then manage his first Premier League game as Chelsea manager against Liverpool next weekend in another must-win game for the Blues.

This game is still scheduled to go ahead but could potentially change due to the Queen's mourning period.

