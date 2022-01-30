Report: Chelsea's Joe Edwards 'More Likely' to Join Frank Lampard at Everton Than Anthony Barry

Chelsea coach Joe Edwards is more likely to move to Everton under Frank Lampard than Anthony Barry, according to reports.

The pair have been targeted by Lampard as he looks set to be appointed as the Everton manager.

As per Matt Law of the Telegraph, Edwards is more likely to depart Chelsea for Everton than Barry.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, Lampard will be doing all he can to convince both of his former collegues to join him in Merseyside.

Former Blues coach Chris Jones is thought to be on the move to Everton with Lampard, having worked with the 43-year-old at Derby County as well as Chelsea.

However, Jody Morris, Lampard's assistant manager at Chelsea, will not be joining him at Everton as the pair have parted ways in their working relationship.

IMAGO / PA Images

It was previously reported that Chelsea will not stand in the way of Edwards and Barry if they wish to leave the club, however it would be a blow to the Blues.

Edwards has been part of the coaching staff since 2004, retiring as a player as he began coaching at a young age with the Academy.

He has come on leaps and bounds and cemented his place as part of Chelsea's coaching staff, so it remains to be seen as to whether he could be tempted to depart for a promotion as Lampard's assistant manager at Everton.



Barry's reputation has led to approaches from Cardiff City, Aberdeen and Tranmere Rovers but decided to stay at Chelsea, however he could be tempted to move to Everton as a former player.

Barry has impressed during his time in Blue but could look to return to his hometown if Lampard offers him the opportunity.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube