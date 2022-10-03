Report: Chelsea's Marc Cucurella Leaves Hospital After Illness

Chelsea's close 2-1 triumph over Crystal Palace on Saturday had some notable players missing including N'Golo Kante, and Edouard Mendy who were out through injury, but it was Marc Cucurella's absence that surprised supporters.

Ben Chilwell was forced into playing a full 90 minutes for the first time this season, across any competition, and is looking close to a return to his best form at what feels like a key part of the campaign.

However, it was still a worry for fans to hear that Cucurella was forced to miss the fixture through an illness which had left him hospitalised.

Cucurella battling vs RB Salzburg last month. IMAGO / Sportimage

An initial report from Nathan Gissing on the weekend detailed that the Spaniard was out of action due to a throat problem which had been referred to the hospital, but that Cucurella was feeling fine.

The latest news from Monday has claimed that the defender has now been discharged, and so he can be expected to return to Chelsea training before the end of the week.

It is unclear whether he will be available any sooner or if he can make the Champions League tie at Stamford Bridge against AC Milan on Wednesday, but it's a positive update nonetheless.

Cucurella impressed on his London derby debut against Tottenham. IMAGO / PA Images

Once Cucurella does manage to get back to first team action, it will provide a difficult challenge for Graham Potter as to which of his left-backs should get the nod each week.

